Ethereum is back on the rise this morning after suffering heavy losses over the weekend alongside a number of other top cryptocurrencies. ETHUSD bulls now need to break past the $470.00 level in order to secure technical buying towards the current yearly trading high. If bulls can break past the $500.00 level, then the ETHUSD pair could surge towards the $540.00 resistance area.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $440.00 level, key resistance is found at the $470.00 and the $500.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $440.00, sellers may test the $420.00 and $390.00 support levels.