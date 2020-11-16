The euro currency is on the rise against the US dollar, due to traders and investors heightened uncertainty towards the US election result. EURUSD bulls have moved price above the 1.1850 level, however, they are facing strong resistance from the 1.1870 level. Failure to surpass the 1.1870 level could result in the EURUSD pair slipping back under the technically important 1.1850 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1850 level, key support is found at the 1.1790 and 1.1740 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1850 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1870 and 1.1900 levels.