Bitcoin is trading towards the top of its yearly trading range, with the number one cryptocurrency finding interim resistance from the $16,900 level. A breakout above the $16,900 level exposes further upside towards the $17,250, and possibly the $17,800 level. To the downside, any technical pullbacks are expected to find strong support from either the $16,490 or $16,170 areas.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $16,100 level, key resistance is found at the $17,250 and the $17,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $16,100 level, sellers may test the $15,900 and $15,700 levels.