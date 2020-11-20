GBPJPY looks to weaken further in the days ahead as it holds on to its downside pressure. On the upside, resistance comes in at the 138.00 level where a violation will aim at the 138.50 level. A break below here will target the 139.00 level followed by the 139.50 level. Conversely, support is seen at the 137.50 level followed by the 137.00 level. A cut through this level will set the stage for a move further lower towards the 136.50 level. Further down, support resides at the 136.00 level. All in all, GBPJPY remains biased to the downside in the short term.