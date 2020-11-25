EURUSD faces risk of further move higher in the days ahead. Resistance comes in at the 1.1950 with a break of that area turning risk towards the 1.2000 level. A move above here will target the 1.2050 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.2100. On the down, support comes in at 1.1850 level with a violation opening the door for a run at the 1.1800 level. Further down, support is seen at the 1.1750 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1700 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside pressure in the days ahead.