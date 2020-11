The EUR/USD is ranging but the range might soon be broken. EUR bulls are waiting for the right moment to spike the price up.

We can see the bullish inverted head and shoulders structure on H1 timeframe. If the market drops to D L4/78.6/99.6 zone we should see the bounce up. 1.1820-40 is the zone. Targets are 1.1868 followed by 1.1879 and 1.1898. Only below 1.1816 bears could try to reverse the price.