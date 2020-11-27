Gold Analysis: Trades Sideways

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The yellow metal has continued to trade almost flat. However, it has started to do so in a different range, as the price has been fluctuating between 1,805.00 and 1,820.00 levels.

In the meantime, the price had began to ignore the 55-hour simple moving average, which could have pushed the price up on Thursday.

In regards to the near term future, the price should trade sideways until either fundamental news cause a move or the price is pushed down by the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average.