Mon, Nov 30, 2020 @ 09:43 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Range Break

EURUSD Range Break

By OctaFX

The euro currency has started the week with a strong short and medium-term bullish bias against the US dollar after the pair performed its highest weekly price of the year. Technical analysis highlights that a rally towards the 1.2200 area if possible while price trades above the 1.1890 level. To the downside, a daily price close below the 1.1890 level could see the EURUSD pair falling towards the 1.1840 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1890 level, key support is found at the 1.1860 and 1.1840 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1890 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2060 and 1.2200 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.