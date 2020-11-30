GBP/USD Gives Back Gains, Falling To 1.3300 Technical Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound sterling gave back some of the gains on Friday, to close on a bearish note. This move saw price action falling back to the familiar support of 1.3300.

This also resulted in the rising trend line being breached.

If we see a downside continuation, then the break down below 1.3300 could put GBPUSD back into its old consolidation range.

Price action on the daily chart shows a bearish move, which could confirm the continuation to the downside.

However, the declines could stall within the 1.3300 and the 1.3122 levels in the near term.