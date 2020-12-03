AUD/USD: Further Advance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Pivot (invalidation): 0.7385

Our preference Long positions above 0.7385 with targets at 0.7440 & 0.7465 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 0.7385 look for further downside with 0.7370 & 0.7350 as targets.

Comment The RSI calls for a new upleg.