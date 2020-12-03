Crude Oil: Turning Up

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Pivot (invalidation): 44.65

Our preference Long positions above 44.65 with targets at 45.90 & 46.25 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 44.65 look for further downside with 44.15 & 43.90 as targets.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Comment The RSI calls for a new upleg.