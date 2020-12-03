BTCUSD Buy Signal

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has rallied back above the $19,000 level, with a number of key technical indicators starting to issue short-term buy signals. Breakout traders may look to buy into the coming rally if the cryptocurrency starts to hold above the psychological $20,000 level. Traders that are bearish towards the BTCUSD pair now need to wait for a daily price close below the $18,400 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $19,000 level, key resistance is found at the $20,000 and the $20,700 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $19,000 level, sellers may test the $18,400 and $17,500 levels