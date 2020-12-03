Thu, Dec 03, 2020 @ 11:04 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD New High

EURUSD New High

By OctaFX

The euro currency continues is continuing its recent breakout rally against the US dollar, with the pair rapidly approaching the 1.2200 resistance level. More upside in the EURUSD pair is expected this week, as the US dollar index has broken below key monthly support. Higher time frame analysis shows that the 1.2250 and 1.2440 levels are the two major upside targets ahead for the EURUSD pair.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2010 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2110 and 1.2250 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2010 level, key support is found at the 1.1980 and 1.1940 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.