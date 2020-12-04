Fri, Dec 04, 2020 @ 14:17 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USD/JPY Might Reverse South

USD/JPY Might Reverse South

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the USD/JPY currency pair dropped to the 103.80 level. During today’s morning, the pair reversed north.

It is likely that the exchange rate could face the resistance formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 104.20 area. Thus, a reversal south could occur, and the rate could decline to the weekly S1 at 103.65.

However, if the predetermined resistance does not hold, the currency pair could continue to trade upwards in the nearest future. In this case the pair could target the weekly R1 at 104.72.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.