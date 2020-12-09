Elliott Wave Weekly: EURUSD To Continue Moving Up

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 @ 06:35 GMT
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

EUR/USD, Weekly chart. It remains unclear which pattern we’re going to have as a whole correction. It seems like the last decline was finished in the form of a double zigzag. On the other hand, the last upward price movement looks like an impulse. In this case, one way or another, the market should continue unfolding an impulse for wave ((C)) in the coming days.

EUR/USD, 12H chart. It seems like wave 4 might take the form of a double zigzag. If correct, a fifth-wave advance should move on in the short term, so we could see the price even higher.

