GBP/USD, Weekly chart. The main outlook remains in force. The fifth of the ending diagonal is like over. If correct, we’re at the beginning of a new bullish market. In this case, the price should continue unfolding wave ((1)) or ((A)).

GBP/USD, 15H chart. It seems like the fifth wave of wave (1) might have been in place. If correct, we’re likely at the early stages of a second-wave correction.