Fri, Dec 11, 2020 @ 14:30 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis US 30 Index Falls Slightly, Broader Outlook Is Positive

US 30 Index Falls Slightly, Broader Outlook Is Positive

By XM.com

The US 30 stock index (Cash) is edging south from its freshly logged all-time-high of 30,313.56. Positive sentiment seems to be taking a breather as the momentum indicators are losing some momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, is holding below its trigger line, while the RSI is exhibiting a stalled positive picture. However, the bullish 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) could boost the price, sending the index to uncharted peaks.

In a bullish scenario, immediate resistance may develop from the record high at 30,313.56. Should the index thrust above this new ceiling, the price may propel towards the 30,500 number ahead of the 30,696 level, which happens to be the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the down leg from 29,195 to 26,077. Even higher, the price may target the 176.4% Fibo extension of 31,125.

In case of more losses, support could come from the 28,945 barrier, which coincides with the 50-day SMA ahead of the 100-day SMA at 28,265. Failing to halt negative tendencies, the price may hit the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 18,145 to 30,313.56 at 27,406. Dropping further, the 200-day SMA and the 26,077 level could attract attention.

Concluding, the US 30 index is in a strongly bullish picture in the long term, despite the latest downside pullback over the last couple of days.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.