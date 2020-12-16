Elliott Wave Weekly: USDCHF Fifth-Wave Decline Is Underway

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CHF, 2D chart. The last upward three-wave price movement could be labelled as wave ((W)) of a larger corrective structure. The following wave ((X)) is likely is taking the form of a double zigzag. In this case, we should keep an eye on the 0.618 retracement level as a potential target for the ongoing downward correction.

USD/CHF, Daily chart. The fourth wave of wave C took the form of a triangle, so a fifth-wave decline is underway. That’s why bears are likely going to push the price even lower in the short term.