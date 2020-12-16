Wed, Dec 16, 2020 @ 06:15 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Weekly: USDJPY Bullish Wave Inside Triangle

Elliott Wave Weekly: USDJPY Bullish Wave Inside Triangle

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

USD/JPY, Weekly chart. There’s no change to the outlook. There’s an upward impulse, which supposed to be wave ((A)). The following correction is likely taking the form of a triangle. The market should continue unfolding wave (D) inside the pattern as long as the price remains above the low of wave (C).

USD/JPY, Daily chart. Triangle’s wave (C) finished as a double zigzag. Also, there’s an upward impulse, which is likely wave A of (D). Wave B might have been in place, so we could be at the early stages of wave C of (D). The main critical level for this scenario is the low of wave A (101.14).

Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.