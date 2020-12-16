Elliott Wave Weekly: USDJPY Bullish Wave Inside Triangle

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY, Weekly chart. There’s no change to the outlook. There’s an upward impulse, which supposed to be wave ((A)). The following correction is likely taking the form of a triangle. The market should continue unfolding wave (D) inside the pattern as long as the price remains above the low of wave (C).

USD/JPY, Daily chart. Triangle’s wave (C) finished as a double zigzag. Also, there’s an upward impulse, which is likely wave A of (D). Wave B might have been in place, so we could be at the early stages of wave C of (D). The main critical level for this scenario is the low of wave A (101.14).