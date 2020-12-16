BTCUSD Stimulus Boost

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 @ 12:10 GMT
Bitcoin is receiving a boost on Wednesday over growing hopes that Republican and Democrat politicians are going to agree on a new stimulus package. Technical analysis shows that a breakout above the $19,600 level could see the BTCUSD pair rallying to a nee all-time high. To the downside, weakness below the $18,800 level could cause a major technical sell-off towards the $18,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $18,800 level, key resistance is found at the $19,600 and the $19,900 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $18,800 level, sellers may test the $18,400 and $18,000 levels.

