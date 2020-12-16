EUR/USD Trades At 1.2200

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During Wednesday morning hours, the EUR/USD currency pair skyrocketed to 1.2210.

It is likely that the exchange rate face the resistance level formed by the weekly R2 at 1.2222. Thus, a reversal south could occur in the nearest future. Note that the rate could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 in the 1.2130/1.2170 range.

If the predetermined support area holds, the currency pair could reverse north. Otherwise, the pair could decline to the weekly PP located at the 1.2114 mark.