Wed, Dec 16, 2020 @ 12:10 GMT
EUR/USD Trades At 1.2200

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Wednesday morning hours, the EUR/USD currency pair skyrocketed to 1.2210.

It is likely that the exchange rate face the resistance level formed by the weekly R2 at 1.2222. Thus, a reversal south could occur in the nearest future. Note that the rate could gain support from the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly R1 in the 1.2130/1.2170 range.

If the predetermined support area holds, the currency pair could reverse north. Otherwise, the pair could decline to the weekly PP located at the 1.2114 mark.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

