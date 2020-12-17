EUR/USD: The Upside Prevails

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Pivot (invalidation): 1.2180

Our preference Long positions above 1.2180 with targets at 1.2235 & 1.2255 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 1.2180 look for further downside with 1.2165 & 1.2145 as targets.

Comment The RSI calls for a new upleg.