Thu, Dec 17, 2020 @ 09:17 GMT
USD/CHF: Under Pressure

USD/CHF: Under Pressure

By Swissquote Bank SA

Pivot (invalidation): 0.8865

Our preference Short positions below 0.8865 with targets at 0.8835 & 0.8820 in extension.

Alternative scenario Above 0.8865 look for further upside with 0.8890 & 0.8910 as targets.

Comment The RSI lacks upward momentum.

