Fri, Dec 18, 2020 @ 11:14 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Edges Higher, Testing 1900

Gold Edges Higher, Testing 1900

By Orbex

The precious metal is breaking out from its recent range following the conclusion of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Price action has been broadly consolidating near the 1850 levels over the past few sessions. However, from late Wednesday gold prices managed to break out from their range closing above the 1850 handle. This has led to a strong intraday rally.

Gold prices are on track to test the 1900 level for the moment. If this resistance level holds, then gold prices could drop back to the 1850 level.

Alternately, if the 1900 level gives way then gold prices could be looking towards posting further gains in the short term.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Exchange Rate on Forex

Thinking in Probabilities

Making use of a Trading Journal

Trading Sessions

A Trade or a Gamble?

Using Expert Advisors to Improve Your Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.