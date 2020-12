The New Zealand Dollar surged by 67 points or 0.94% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the weekly resistance level at 0.7129 during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for the NZD/USD pair would be at the 0.7200 level.

However, the weekly R2 at 0.7175 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.