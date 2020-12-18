Fri, Dec 18, 2020 @ 11:15 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EUR/JPY Targets At 127.10

EUR/JPY Targets At 127.10

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The common European currency edged higher by 48 points or 0.38% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair breached the weekly resistance level at 126.54 during the Asian session on Friday.

Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to surge within the following trading session. The possible target for bulls would be near the weekly R2 at 127.10.

However, the currency exchange rate could reverse from the current price level at 126.63 and target the 50-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs at 126.23 today.

 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.