Mon, Dec 21, 2020 @ 13:39 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis USDJPY Rises In Broader Bearish Outlook

USDJPY Rises In Broader Bearish Outlook

By XM.com

USDJPY found significant support at the nine-month low of 102.85 on Thursday, taking the price above the 20- and 40-period simple moving averages (SMAs). The technical indicators are supporting the latest upside move as the RSI jumped above the 50 level, strengthening its momentum, while the MACD is trying to surpass the zero level.

Immediate resistance could come from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward wave from 105.65 to 102.85 at 103.93. Overcoming this obstacle, the next target is the high of 104.15, registered on December 15 ahead of the 50.0% Fibonacci of 104.26.

If the selling interest persists and the pair reverse lower again, the 40-period SMA at 103.60 could act as a crucial barrier before slipping to the 23.6% Fibonacci of 103.52. Beneath this level, the upward slope of the 20-period SMA at 103.35 could be faced, while a stronger down move could take the market until the nine-month low of 102.85.

Summarizing, USDJPY is ticking higher in the very short-term, however, in the broader outlook the bias is bearish

 

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.