Mon, Dec 21, 2020 @ 13:39 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURGBP Set To Give Up Some Ground After Sharp Rebound

EURGBP Set To Give Up Some Ground After Sharp Rebound

By XM.com

EURGBP is retracing the sharp increase that followed the positive large-gap open earlier today after failing to extend gains beyond 0.9200.

The price has significantly stretched above the upper Bollinger band and the RSI is set to exit the overbought zone. Hence, some weakness could be possible in the short run, and with no key support insight, the nearest obstacle to curb downside movements could be the 0.9135 – 0.9150 area, which encapsulates the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.9228 – 0.8980 downfall. Beneath that, the pair may test the 50% Fibonacci of 0.9100 before heading for the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.9076 and the 50-period exponential moving average (EMA).

Alternatively, a strong rebound above 0.9200 could challenge September’s resistance region of 0.9260 – 0.9290, a break of which would turn the spotlight towards the 0.9330 barrier from March.

In terms of trend, the pair maintains a positive structure, which developed above the double bottom formation around 0.8865, and only a significant drop below 0.9000 would change the bullish outlook back to neutral.

In brief, EURGBP is looking vulnerable to downside corrections, shifting attention towards the 0.9150 – 0.9135 area.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Use the RSI Indicator in Forex

Why Do Central Banks Target Inflation?

Times To Trade

Do You Want to be a Trader?

How to Trade Forex for Beginners

What is Scalping in Forex Trading?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.