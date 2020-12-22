ETHUSD More Losses Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The ETHUSD pair has reversed sharply from the $670.00 resistance zone due to the BTCUSD pair suffering a heavy drop yesterday. A rising price channel on the lower time frames is warning that Ethereum could suffer more losses towards the $570.00 support zone. Traders may attempt to buy the ETHUSD pair around the $570.00 area if an extended price decline below the $600.00 level takes place.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $630.00 level, key resistance is found at the $670.00 and the $700.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $630.00, sellers may test the $570.00 and $530.00 support levels.