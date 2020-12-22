EURJPY Consolidates Below 127.00, Neutral In Short- And Medium- Term

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 @ 08:40 GMT
By XM.com

EURJPY is trading with weak directional bias over the last three weeks, while spiking towards the 18-month high of 127.10. The momentum indicators are pointing to a neutral to negative bias in the short term with the RSI just below the 70 suggesting a possible pullback and the MACD is holding below its trigger line in the positive region.

In the event of an upside move, the 127.10 resistance could act as a barrier before being able to challenge the 127.50 level, taken from the high in February 2019. A break above this level would shift the medium-term outlook to a bullish one as it could take the pair towards 129.30, achieved in December 2018.

On the other hand, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 125.70 is acting as a major support ahead of the 125.07 line. A drop below that would shift the structure to neutral, hitting the 40- and 100-day SMAs currently around 124.50, ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 114.40 to 127.10 at 124.07. Even lower, the next hurdle could be at the 38.2% Fibonacci of 122.21.

To sum up, EURJPY is consolidating in the very short-term, while in the bigger picture the outlook has been neutral since July 14.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

