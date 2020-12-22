EURJPY Consolidates Below 127.00, Neutral In Short- And Medium- Term

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURJPY is trading with weak directional bias over the last three weeks, while spiking towards the 18-month high of 127.10. The momentum indicators are pointing to a neutral to negative bias in the short term with the RSI just below the 70 suggesting a possible pullback and the MACD is holding below its trigger line in the positive region.

In the event of an upside move, the 127.10 resistance could act as a barrier before being able to challenge the 127.50 level, taken from the high in February 2019. A break above this level would shift the medium-term outlook to a bullish one as it could take the pair towards 129.30, achieved in December 2018.

On the other hand, the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 125.70 is acting as a major support ahead of the 125.07 line. A drop below that would shift the structure to neutral, hitting the 40- and 100-day SMAs currently around 124.50, ahead of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 114.40 to 127.10 at 124.07. Even lower, the next hurdle could be at the 38.2% Fibonacci of 122.21.

To sum up, EURJPY is consolidating in the very short-term, while in the bigger picture the outlook has been neutral since July 14.