Wed, Dec 23, 2020 @ 06:07 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis Gold Price Steady Above $1,850, But Facing Hurdles

Gold Price Steady Above $1,850, But Facing Hurdles

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price corrected lower, but it found support near $1,850.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,855 on the 4-hours chart of XAU/USD.
  • EUR/USD is trading nicely above 1.2150, crude oil price corrects lower without testing $50.00.
  • The US Gross Domestic Product grew 33.4% in Q3 2020.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

In the past few days, there was a steady increase in gold price above $1,850 against the US Dollar. The price even spiked above $1,900 before it started a downside correction.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded as high as $1,906 and corrected sharply lower below $1,880 and $1,865. However, the price remained well bid above the $1,850 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,855 on the same chart. If there is a downside break below the trend line and $1,850, the price could test the $1,840 support. The 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) is also near the $1,840 zone.

If there is a fresh increase, the price is likely to struggle near $1,895 and $1,900. A close above $1,900 could open the doors for a larger increase towards $1,920 and $1,925.

Fundamentally, the US Gross Domestic Product for Q3 2020 was released yesterday by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. The market was looking for a rise of 33.1% in Q3 2020.

The actual result was better than the forecast, as the US Gross Domestic Product grew 33.4% in Q3 2020 (according to the “third” estimate).

The report added:

The increase in third quarter GDP reflected continued efforts to reopen businesses and resume activities that were postponed or restricted due to COVID-19.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair gained traction and it is trading nicely above the 1.2180 support. Similarly, GBP/USD traded in a positive zone above the 1.3300 level.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 885K, versus 885K previous.
  • US New Home Sales for Nov 2020 (MoM) – Forecast -0.3% versus -0.3% previous.
  • US Durable Goods Orders for Nov 2020 – Forecast +0.6% versus +1.3% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.