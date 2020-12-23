LTCUSD $120.00 Rejection

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Litecoin has suffered another big upside rejection from the $120.00 region, further increasing the chances of a swift downside correction for the LTCUSD pair. Traders that are bearish towards Litecoin may be targeting a coming decline towards the $85.00 area. To the upside, dip-buyers could be looking for a buying opportunity below the $90.00 level, with the $140.00 level being the main upside target.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $100.00 level, key resistance is found at the $120.00 and the $140.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $100.00, sellers may test the $90.00 and $85.00 support levels.