Mon, Dec 28, 2020 @ 12:38 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis ETHUSD Targeting $770.00

ETHUSD Targeting $770.00

By OctaFX

Ethereum is continuing its recent technical breakout, with the second-largest cryptocurrency now approaching the $750.00 resistance level. Technical analysis shows that ETHUSD bulls may be targeting the $770.00 level in the short-term, although a rally towards the $800.00 level cannot be discounted. Traders should also note that an extremely large inverted head and shoulders pattern will form if the ETHUSD pair reaches the $770.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $670.00 level, key resistance is found at the $770.00 and the $800.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $670.00, sellers may test the $630.00 and $570.00 support levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.