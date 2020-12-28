GBPUSD 1.3630 Now Key

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The GBPUSD pair has had a positive start to the new trading week, following the news that the UK and the EU have agreed on a Brexit deal. Technical analysis shows that the 1.3630 level is the key upside level to watch this week, as the GBPUSD pair has limited technical resistance if these areas is broken. Looking at the weekly chart, the GBPUSD pair could target the 1.3800 or 1.3900 levels if a sustained breakout above the 1.3630 level takes place.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3500 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3630 and the 1.3800 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3500, sellers may test the 1.3470 and 1.3300 support levels.