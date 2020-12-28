EUR/USD: Moment Of Truth With Bullish Breakout

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/USD seems to have completed a triangle chart pattern. The shallow retracement could indicate the end of the wave 4 (pink) and the restart of the uptrend.

The internal price swings seem to match an ABCDE (grey) chart pattern within wave 4 (pink).

On the 1 hour chart, price action is building that pullback after the bullish breakout. It is now testing the Fibonacci support levels, which is a key decision zone.

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

The EUR/USD break above the resistance trend line with strong price action confirms that the bulls are back in control.

But the real test will be what happens when price makes a pullback. We should expect a pullback to occur before the breakout is 100% confirmed

The internal price swings seem to match an ABCDE (grey) chart pattern within wave 4 (pink). Price is now moving up within a wave 5 (pink) of a potential larger wave 3 (purple).

An unexpected break below the support, however, could indicate a false breakout. This would create a deeper pullback (dotted orange line) towards the 38.2% Fibonacci level, which is expected to act as a bounce.

A bearish breakout below the bottom invalidates the breakout and indicates one of two things:

Either a larger bearish pullback is taking place. In that case, price also needs to break below the bottom of wave C and wave A.

Or a larger triangle chart pattern is taking place with an expanded wave d (grey d’) and wave e (grey e’).

A bullish break above 1.2250 should send this pair higher towards the immediate target at 1.2325 with possible extensions at 1.24 and 1.25.