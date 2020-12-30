USD/CAD Selling Signals

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar has declined by 57 pips or 0.44% against the Canadian Dollar since yesterday’s trading session. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average on Tuesday.

Everything being equal, bears could continue to pressure the USD/CAD exchange rate lower during the following trading session. A breakout through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern might occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate is likely to make a pullback towards a resistance cluster at 1.2824 within this session.