USD/CAD Selling Signals

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:33 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar has declined by 57 pips or 0.44% against the Canadian Dollar since yesterday’s trading session. The currency pair breached the 200– hour simple moving average on Tuesday.

Everything being equal, bears could continue to pressure the USD/CAD exchange rate lower during the following trading session. A breakout through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern might occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate is likely to make a pullback towards a resistance cluster at 1.2824 within this session.

