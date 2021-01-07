BTCUSD $38,400 Up Next

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin is looking increasingly bullish in the near-term as the number one cryptocurrency continues to hold above the technically important $36,000 level. Technical analysis highlights the $42,000 level as a possibly weekly target for BTCUSD bulls. Lower time frame analysis shows that the $38,400 level is the strongest form of upcoming technical resistance.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36,000 level, key resistance is found at the $38,400 and the $42,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $36,000 level, sellers may test the $34,700 and $32,000 levels.