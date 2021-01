The GBP/USD exchange rate has revealed a descending triangle pattern.

From a theoretical perspective, it is likely that the British Pound could trade sideways against the US Dollar within the predetermined pattern within the following trading session.

From the other hand, the currency pair could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.3600/1.3620 area. In this case the pair could face the support level—the weekly S1 at 1.3508.