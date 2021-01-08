EURUSD Turns Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro currency has tumbled lower against the US dollar as moves in the US long-term bond yields are causing the greenback to firm intraday. The EURUSD pair could fall towards the 1.2130 area if sellers are able to break below the 1.2190 support level. To the upside, a breakout above the 1.2300 level could cause EURUSD bulls to test towards current yearly high, around the 1.2340 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2190 level, key support is found at the 1.2130 and 1.2060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2190 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2300 and 1.2340 levels