Fri, Jan 08, 2021 @ 11:02 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis EURUSD Turns Lower

EURUSD Turns Lower

By OctaFX

The euro currency has tumbled lower against the US dollar as moves in the US long-term bond yields are causing the greenback to firm intraday. The EURUSD pair could fall towards the 1.2130 area if sellers are able to break below the 1.2190 support level. To the upside, a breakout above the 1.2300 level could cause EURUSD bulls to test towards current yearly high, around the 1.2340 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2190 level, key support is found at the 1.2130 and 1.2060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.2190 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2300 and 1.2340 levels

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.