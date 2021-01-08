USD/CAD Analysis: Decline To Continue

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During the first half of Thursday’s trading session, the US Dollar surged by 71 basis point or 0.56% against the Canadian Dollar. However, the currency pair surrendered the earlier gains at the end of the day.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The possible target for bearish traders would be neat the weekly S1 at 1.2665.

Though, the weekly S1 at 1.2665 could provide support for the USD/CAD currency exchange rate within this session.