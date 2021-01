The New Zealand Dollar declined by 72 basis points or 0.99% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The decline was stopped by the 100– hour simple moving average at 0.7241.

As for the near future, the currency pair could trend higher. Bulls might drive the exchange rate towards the weekly resistance level at 0.7326 within the following trading session.

However, the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7271 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.