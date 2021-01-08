USD/SGD 4H Chart: Falling Wedge Pattern In Sight

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 @ 11:03 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Since the end of October, the USD/SGD currency pair has been trading downwards within a falling wedge pattern.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the exchange rate could continue to decline within the predetermined pattern within the following trading sessions. Then, a breakout north could occur, and the rate could target the Fibo 38.20% at 1.4035.

Meanwhile, note that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-, 100– and 200-period moving averages near 1.3240/1.3330 range. Thus, some downside potential could continue to prevail in the market.

