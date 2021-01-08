XAU/USD Trades At 1,890.00

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 @ 16:24 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Friday morning hours, the XAU/USD exchange rate dropped to the 1,890.00 level.

From the one hand, it is likely that a reversal north could occur, and yellow metal could extend gains against the US Dollar in the short run. The rate could face the resistance area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs in the 1,908.00/1,930.00 range.

From the other hand, gold could continue to depreciate against the Greenback within the following trading session. Note that the nearest support level—the Fibo 23.60% is located at 1,860.59.

