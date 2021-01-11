BTCUSD $30,000 Possible

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin remains under heavy downside selling pressure as the recent dip-buying demand for the pioneer cryptocurrency has evaporated. Technical analysis highlights the $30,000 support level as a potential buy spot for traders who are bullish towards the BTCUSD pair. To the downside, sustained daily losses below the $30,000 level would be extremely bearish in the short-term.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36,000 level, key resistance is found at the $40,000 and the $42,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $36,000 level, sellers may test the $30,000 and $29,000 levels.