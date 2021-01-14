BTCUSD $39,000 Breakout Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin has broken above the technically important $36,600 level, meaning that the BTCUSD pair has broken from the $30,000 to $36,600 trading range. Technical analysis shows that the key former swing-high, at $39,000, is the next major upside level bulls need to break. A move above the $39,000 level could cause the Bitcoin to test towards its all-time price high, around the $42,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $36,600 level, key resistance is found at the $39,000 and the $42,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $36,600 level, sellers may test the $34,000 and $33,000 levels.