Mon, Jan 18, 2021 @ 08:51 GMT
Home Contributors Technical Analysis GBPUSD Neutral Bias

GBPUSD Neutral Bias

By OctaFX

The British pound has moved back under the 1.3600 level against the US dollar, after risk-off sentiment came cause sterling to tumble on Friday. Technical analysis highlights that the GBPUSD pair faces strong upcoming support from the 1.3520 area. Overall, the GBPUSD pair is still setting higher highs on the weekly time frame, so bears still need to be careful at this stage.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3580 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3660 and the 1.3710 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3580, sellers may test the 1.3520 and 1.3460 support levels.

 

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.