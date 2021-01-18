GBPUSD Neutral Bias

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British pound has moved back under the 1.3600 level against the US dollar, after risk-off sentiment came cause sterling to tumble on Friday. Technical analysis highlights that the GBPUSD pair faces strong upcoming support from the 1.3520 area. Overall, the GBPUSD pair is still setting higher highs on the weekly time frame, so bears still need to be careful at this stage.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3580 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3660 and the 1.3710 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades below the 1.3580, sellers may test the 1.3520 and 1.3460 support levels.