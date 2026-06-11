GBP/CHF’s Head-and-Shoulders Bottom Points to Bigger Gains as BoE and SNB Diverge

GBP/CHF may be offering one of the clearest examples of how monetary policy divergence and technical analysis can reinforce each other. The cross surged to its highest level since January this week, after breaking through key near term resistance at 1.0674. More importantly, that move appears to complete a significant head-and-shoulders bottom formation, suggesting the broader downtrend from the 2024 high may have already ended.

The fundamental backdrop is increasingly supportive of Sterling. While markets have largely ruled out a Bank of England rate hike at next week’s meeting, policymakers are not yet finished discussing the possibility of further tightening. Chief Economist Huw Pill recently voted for an immediate rate increase, and the Monetary Policy Committee continues to monitor whether higher energy prices eventually feed through into wages and services inflation. With oil prices still elevated and inflation risks lingering, markets continue to price the possibility of an “insurance hike” later this year, most likely around the July or September meetings.

The Swiss National Bank faces a very different reality. Swiss inflation remains comfortably contained, with May CPI slowing to just 0.6% yoy, below expectations. That leaves inflation well within the SNB’s 0%-2% target range and removes any meaningful pressure for policy tightening. Investors are convinced that the SNB will keep rates at 0% throughout the remainder of 2026. While BoE debates whether another hike may eventually be needed, SNB is effectively frozen in place.

That divergence matters because interest-rate differentials remain one of the most powerful long-term drivers in foreign exchange markets. Sterling (BoE rate at 3.75%) already enjoys a substantial yield advantage over Swiss Franc (SNB rate at 0.00%). Markets do not need a series of additional BoE hikes to justify GBP/CHF strength. They simply need confidence that the next move from BoE is more likely to be up than down while SNB remains firmly on hold.

The technical picture is also aligning with that macro story. The break above 1.0674 suggests completion of a head-and-shoulders bottom (ls: 1.0362, h, 1.0281, rs: 1.0674). Additional confirmation comes from bullish convergence conditions on both D and W MACD.

Further rise is expected as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0581) holds. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0281 to 1.0674 from 1.0468 at 1.0861. Decisive break of 1.0861 will argue that rise from 1.0281 is an impulsive wave that’s in upside acceleration towards 161.8% projection at 1.1104.

If expectations for a BoE insurance hike become more firmly established in the months ahead, Sterling’s yield advantage could provide additional fuel for that move.



