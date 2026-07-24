Gold and Silver Tumble as Oil Link Returns; Trump’s Looming Decision on Iran Adds Binary Risk

TL;DR: Gold and Silver tumbled as markets returned to the oil-rates relationship that governed Q2, with Brent above $100 and 10-year Treasury yields above 4.7% restoring pressure on the metals — leaving their next move hostage to Trump’s binary decision on Iran.

Why This Matters

Gold and Silver tumbled as markets returned to trading precious metals through the oil-rates relationship that governed markets in Q2. Brent’s move above $100 lifted inflation expectations, while the US 10-year Treasury yield surged beyond 4.7%. Investors responded by extending higher-for-longer Fed pricing, restoring pressure on non-yielding assets after a brief period in which geopolitical demand had insulated them from rising yields.

That earlier resilience this week now looks like a temporary anomaly rather than a durable shift in intermarket relationships. Attention has moved from the war itself to the economic consequences of the war. Higher oil threatens to keep inflation elevated, stronger inflation would push the Fed toward tightening, and rising Treasury yields increase the relative appeal of interest-bearing assets over Gold and Silver.

Trump’s Binary Choice on Iran

With that relationship restored, Gold and Silver are now highly exposed to US President Donald Trump’s next decision on Iran. As the conflict enters its fifth month without a clear end in sight, Trump is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated and impatient, and leaning toward greater use of force rather than extended diplomacy. Additional US forces, medical units, and weaponry are also being moved into the region, increasing the risk that the next step will be dramatic rather than incremental.

Trump appears to face an binary choice: a major military escalation, potentially including deployment of ground forces, or a negotiated settlement. Either outcome could produce an abrupt move in oil. What matters for precious metals is that the current oil-rates transmission is likely to remain intact, amplifying Gold and Silver’s response in either direction.

Escalation scenario: Stronger oil would lift inflation expectations, reinforce expectations that the Fed must keep rates high, and push Treasury yields higher — intensifying pressure on Gold and Silver and potentially accelerating their declines.

Stronger oil would lift inflation expectations, reinforce expectations that the Fed must keep rates high, and push Treasury yields higher — intensifying pressure on Gold and Silver and potentially accelerating their declines. Settlement scenario: Falling oil would ease inflation concerns and drag yields lower, creating conditions for a strong rebound in both metals.

Direction therefore depends on Trump’s choice, but the current macro relationship points to a clear transmission in either scenario.

ActionForex’s Technical View on Gold

Gold’s rebound from 3,959.42 to 4,166.08 this week looks more like another leg within the triangle consolidation from 3,942.23 than the start of a sustained recovery. Price is still well below the falling 55-day EMA, reinforcing the view that the decline from 4,889.24 is not complete. An eventual break of 3,942.23 is favored, targeting the 38.2% projection of 4,889.24 to 3,942.23 from 4,166.08 at 3,804.32, followed by the 61.8% projection at 3,580.82. Even in the case of another rebound, the outlook will stay bearish while the 38.2% retracement at 4,303.98 holds.

ActionForex’s Technical View on Silver

Silver’s rebound from 54.77 was slightly stronger than expected, but it remained well below the 63.25 structural resistance and comfortably under the falling 55-day EMA. Another decline through 54.77 is still expected, with the $50 psychological level the next target. That area is close to the 76.4% retracement of 28.28 to 121.83 at 50.35. A break of 63.25 is needed to provide the first sign of bottoming; otherwise, downside risk will continue to dominate.

Key Takeaways