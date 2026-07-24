Elliott Wave Outlook: Gold (Xauusd) Rally Rejected, Downside Potential Remains

The short‑term Elliott Wave outlook in Gold (XAUUSD) indicates that the rally to $4204 marked the completion of wave ((B)), after which the metal turned lower in wave ((C)). The internal subdivision of wave ((C)) is unfolding as a five‑wave structure. Within this sequence, wave (1) ended at $3983.2. The subsequent rally in wave (2) developed as an expanded flat formation. From the wave (1) low, wave A advanced to $4103.7, followed by a pullback in wave B that reached $3959.3. The final leg, wave C, extended higher to $4166.07, completing wave (2) at a higher degree.

From this point, the metal resumed its decline in wave (3). Down from wave (2), wave ((i)) ended at $4099.03, while the corrective rally in wave ((ii)) concluded at $4141.05. The expectation is for Gold to extend two additional lows to complete wave ((v)) of 1. Once this sequence finishes, the market should rally in wave 2 to correct the decline from the July 22 high of wave (2). This corrective phase will precede the next bearish leg.

In the near term, the pivot at $4204.6 remains decisive. As long as this level holds, rallies are expected to fail within three or seven swings, reinforcing the downside bias. The structure highlights continued weakness and suggests further bearish potential in the short horizon.

Gold (XAUUSD) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Chart

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