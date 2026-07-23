EUR/CHF Rally Points to Hawkish ECB Hold as Oil Reignites Inflation Risks

EUR/CHF may already be telling investors what to expect from today’s European Central Bank meeting. The cross broke decisively above 0.9278 this week, extending its recent rally as surging oil prices revived inflation concerns across Europe. The move suggests markets have begun positioning for a relatively more hawkish ECB even though policymakers are almost universally expected to leave the deposit rate unchanged at 2.25%. With the decision itself largely priced in, attention will instead turn to whether President Christine Lagarde validates—or pushes back against—the hawkish repricing already underway.

The backdrop confronting the Governing Council has changed dramatically since it last met in June. At that meeting, Brent crude was also trading around $95 a barrel, but the trend pointed firmly lower as markets anticipated a breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations. Optimism was soon rewarded with a 60-day ceasefire announced on June 17, sending Brent to around $70 by early July and reinforcing expectations that energy-driven inflation would continue to ease. That narrative has since been turned on its head. The ceasefire has collapsed, military conflict has resumed, shipping risks around the Strait of Hormuz have intensified, and Brent has climbed back above $95. The crucial difference is that oil is now surging rather than falling, fundamentally changing the inflation outlook facing European policymakers.

Financial markets appear to have recognized that shift before the ECB has had a chance to respond. This week’s move in EUR/CHF suggests investors are increasingly pricing a policy outlook that is more hawkish than it appeared only a few weeks ago. While markets are not yet fully convinced another rate hike will follow, they have become less willing to assume June’s increase marked the end of the tightening cycle. The renewed rise in energy prices has reopened the possibility that inflation could prove more persistent than previously expected.

That leaves Lagarde’s press conference carrying far greater significance than the policy announcement itself. Given the speed at which geopolitical developments are evolving, the ECB is unlikely to provide firm forward guidance. The most likely message is that inflation risks have shifted to the upside, uncertainty surrounding the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz remains exceptionally high, and policy decisions will continue to depend on incoming data. Preserving flexibility is likely to take precedence over signalling a specific policy path.

The key question is whether Lagarde chooses to resist growing market expectations for another rate hike as early as September. Such a question is certain to surface during the press conference. If she explicitly dismisses those expectations, recent Euro gains could fade as markets pare back hawkish bets. On the other hand, if she simply acknowledges heightened inflation risks without challenging current pricing, investors may interpret that as tacit acceptance that another hike remains a live possibility should the energy shock persist.

Meanwhile, EUR/CHF could emerge as the cleaner expression of today’s outcome than EUR/USD. Any hawkish shift from the ECB is likely to be offset by similar expectations that higher oil prices will also keep the Federal Reserve on a tighter path. By contrast, the Swiss National Bank is still widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 0.00% through the remainder of the year, leaving EUR/CHF more directly exposed to changes in ECB expectations.

Technically for EUR/CHF, Wednesday’s break above 0.9278 resumed the rally from March’s 0.8979 low and keeps the pair on course for 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379. Just beyond lies the key structural resistance at 0.9394. A sustained break above that level would strengthen the case for a medium-term bullish reversal, reinforcing the view that investors are pricing a widening policy divergence between Frankfurt and Zurich rather than simply reacting to day-to-day geopolitical headlines.